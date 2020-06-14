Loading articles...

Driver arrested after hit-and-run in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in a file photo posted on Twitter on Dec. 6, 2018. HANDOUT/Twitter

Peel police are investigating a hit-and-run in Brampton that left a man with life threatening injuries.

Police responded to the scene in the area of Bramalea Road, just south of Bovaird Drive just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they have since found the driver and an arrest has been made.

The major collision bureau has taken over the investigation.

