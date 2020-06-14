Loading articles...

Car drives into store in Etobicoke, no serious injuries

An Etobicoke storefront was damaged after a car ploughed through it on Sunday, June 14, 2020. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

A car drove into a storefront in Etobicoke on Sunday morning and the two occupants were trapped inside the vehicle.

Police responded to the call for a collision at The Queensway and St. Lawrence Avenue shortly after 10 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported but the building may have some structural damage.

An investigation is ongoing.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Cottage Country Commuters: SB Hwy 11 approaching 169 - collision in the right lane - emergency crews on the scene.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
The gorgeous stretch of sunshine will continue all week long! A little cooler today but hot and sticky weather moves back in by Wednesday.
Latest Weather
Read more