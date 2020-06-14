Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
California police kill suspect after report of armed man
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14, 2020 1:53 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 14, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Police in Southern California shot and killed a man they believed was armed with a gun, authorities said Sunday.
Officers responded to a gas station convenience store in San Bernardino at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday following a report of a man “waving around a handgun,” the city’s police department said in a statement.
“Patrol officers arrived and located a suspect matching the description, and the suspect was still carrying what appeared to be a black handgun in his hand. An officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck and was injured,” the statement said.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said he was Hispanic, but that the initial report they received described him as white. He was not immediately identified.
Cellphone video from a passing car and posted to YouTube captured officers pointing their weapons at a suspect near a gas pump and shouting for him to “drop the gun!” The vehicle rounds a corner and the camera shot is obstructed as a flurry of shots are heard.
The department posted on its Facebook page several frame grabs from videos at the scene. One from an officer’s body-worn camera shows a man in a shooting posture pointed at a parked police cruiser. It’s unclear if he’s holding a gun and police didn’t say if one was recovered.