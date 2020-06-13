Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured after being struck by a truck in Corktown

A cyclist was struck by a truck in Corktown on June 13, 2020. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend.

A woman in her 50s has been seriously injured after being struck by a truck in Corktown.

Toronto police were called to Queen Street East and Parliament Street just after 10:30.

The woman was riding a bike when she was struck and was taken to hospital with very serious injuries including broken bones and a head injury.

The driver involved remained at the scene.

