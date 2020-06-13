Ontario expanding number of attendees permitted at wedding and funeral ceremonies

The provincial government has announced they will be expanding the number of attendees permitted at wedding and funeral ceremonies.

Effective immediately, the number of people allowed to attend an indoor wedding or funeral ceremony will be limited to a maximum of 30 per cent capacity of the ceremony venue.

Outdoor wedding and funeral ceremonies will be limited to 50 people.

The maximum number of people allowed to attend indoor or outdoor wedding and funeral receptions remains at 10.

The government said in a release the change was made based on positive public health trends and in recognition of the importance of “bring with loved ones during the moments that matter most.”

Those attending ceremonies are still required to follow proper health and safety advice which includes physical distancing from people not in your household or “social circle”

Ontario reported its fewest amount of COVID-19 cases Friday since late March with 182 and 82.5 per cent of coronavirus cases in the province are considered resolved.