Raptors NBA Championship 1-year rewind: reliving the historic night
by News staff
Posted Jun 13, 2020 12:35 pm EDT
Fans react in Jurassic Park as the Toronto Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors in game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the NBA championship, in Toronto on Thursday, June 13, 2019. The last decade in Canada has been one of seismic social changes. We've changed how we talk about gender, global politics, drugs and what it means to be a Canadian. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
It was one year ago Saturday that Toronto Raptors fans spilled into the streets in the tens of thousands to celebrate the first NBA Championship north of the border when the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the Finals.
The Toronto sign will be lit in red and black to celebrate the one-year anniversary.
Here are some of the sights and sounds from the historic night:
A photo gallery depicts some of the biggest moments of the game:
Most fans enjoyed the night peacefully, but there were a few incidents of vandalism and fans were also seen climbing light poles, scaffolding and multiple vehicles, including TTC buses and garbage trucks.