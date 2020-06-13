Raptors NBA Championship 1-year rewind: reliving the historic night

It was one year ago Saturday that Toronto Raptors fans spilled into the streets in the tens of thousands to celebrate the first NBA Championship north of the border when the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the Finals.

The Toronto sign will be lit in red and black to celebrate the one-year anniversary.

Here are some of the sights and sounds from the historic night:

A photo gallery depicts some of the biggest moments of the game:

Most fans enjoyed the night peacefully, but there were a few incidents of vandalism and fans were also seen climbing light poles, scaffolding and multiple vehicles, including TTC buses and garbage trucks.

