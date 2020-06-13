Two vehicle crash seriously injures two people in Brampton

Two people were injured in a serious crash in Brampton Saturday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Queen Street and Chrysler Drive at around 4:52 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Two men were injured in the collision. One was transported by air ambulance to the hospital. The other was transported by a ground ambulance, police said.

Photos from the scene showed debris all over the road. A traffic pole was also damaged in the incident.

The collision remains under investigation.