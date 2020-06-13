Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Quebec provincial police searching for armed man in Stanstead, near Quebec-U.S. border
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 13, 2020 11:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 13, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT
A major police operation is underway in Stanstead, near the Quebec-U.S. border, as police hunt for an armed man.
About 10 p.m., Quebec provincial police confirmed they were searching for a 42-year-old man and say there are reports that shots had been fired.
Police were asking residents of the town in Quebec’s Eastern Townships region not to leave their homes and call 911 if they spot him.
Residents told The Canadian Press that they heard gun shots in different neighbourhoods at different times.
They reported seeing police barricades, ambulances and numerous police vehicles, including an armoured vehicle near Curtis Road.
About 8 p.m., Stanstead put out a message on Facebook asking residents of the town of just over 2,700 people to stay indoors as a precaution.
About 90 minutes later, the town said on its Facebook page the situation remain unchanged.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2020.
The Canadian Press
