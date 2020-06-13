Loading articles...

No winning ticket sold for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jun 13, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on June 16 will grow to approximately $15 million. 

The Canadian Press

