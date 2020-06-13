More anti-Black racism marches planned for the GTA

Crowds are expected to gather at Christie Pits Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. to march to Queen’s Park in protest of police brutality and systemic racism in Canada as more anti-Black racism marches have been planned for the third weekend in a row.

A similar march planned by Not Another Black Life on May 30 was the first anti-Black racism rally to take place in Toronto.

Last weekend, at least four different peaceful protests took place across the GTA.

The organization who has planned Saturday’s rally, Remember the 400, is dedicated to telling “the true story of those slaves who landed on the shores of the Americas 400 years ago.”

Their website adds their mission is to “seek to implement and support initiatives that right the wrongs of this dark past and commence the healing process,” and “bring together individuals and organizations dedicated to creating a positive regional impact of healing the racial divide.”

A unity march is also scheduled in Scarborough at Malvern Town Centre at 12:30 p.m.

Helping Neighbourhoods Implement Change is organizing the march.

Once again this weekend, Black Lives Matter toronto and Not Another Black Life are not involved with any protests.