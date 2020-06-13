Male stabbed in building near York University campus

A male has reportedly been stabbed in the lobby of a building near York University campus.

Toronto police were called just before 2 p.m. to Fountainhead and Sentinel Roads.

The male suffered serious injuries and is being rushed to hospital

There are reports the victim could be a child, but the child was later located with just minor scrapes. Police say they are investigating reports the incident could have been an attempted abduction.

Police also say a citizen allegedly held the suspect down before officers arrived.

