Male stabbed in building near York University campus

Last Updated Jun 13, 2020 at 2:30 pm EDT

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A male has reportedly been stabbed in the lobby of a building near York University campus.

Toronto police were called just before 2 p.m. to Fountainhead and Sentinel Roads.

The male suffered serious injuries and is being rushed to hospital

There are reports the victim could be a child, but the child was later located with just minor scrapes. Police say they are investigating reports the incident could have been an attempted abduction.

Police also say a citizen allegedly held the suspect down before officers arrived.

More to come

