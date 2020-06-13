5 people injured in vehicle collision near Keele and Eglinton

Five people were injured in a serious motor vehicle collision near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West Saturday evening.

Toronto Police said they were called at around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of Keele Street and Rotherham Avenue for a report that a pedestrian had been struck.

When emergency crews arrived, they found five people suffering from various injuries. Police said there was a report of a woman trapped underneath a vehicle.

Toronto EMS said they transported five people to the hospital.

A woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital with what EMS described as “life-altering injuries.” Four other women, including a driver, were transported by EMS to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Photos and video from the scene showed a red SUV with front-end damage and deployed airbags in the middle of the intersection. A black-coloured, four-door Mazda sedan with heavy damage to the passenger side and deployed airbags could be seen on a patch of grass off the street next to a stop sign.

At around 9:30 p.m., police tweeted that they had one person in custody in connection to the collision investigation.

No other information has been released by investigators at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Toronto police traffic services directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.