Victim identified in Mississauga shooting death

Peel police’s homicide and missing persons bureau are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Mississauga Friday.

On Friday morning, police said they were called to a report of a shooting in the area of Dundas Street East and Wharton Way.

Responding officers said they found a man with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

The victim, 21-year-old Abdulaziz Dubet of Toronto, was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe he was shot at around 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them directly. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers.