China sentences Australian man to death for drug smuggling

Last Updated Jun 13, 2020 at 3:14 am EDT

BEIJING — An Australian man has been sentenced to death in southern China for drug smuggling.

Cam Gillespie was sentenced Wednesday, the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court said in a one-sentence statement on its website.

All his personal property will be confiscated, the statement said.

It did not provide any details of the charges.

The Associated Press

