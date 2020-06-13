Loading articles...

266 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario as deaths surpass 2,500

Last Updated Jun 13, 2020 at 11:02 am EDT

Test tubes containing blood samples to detect the presence of Covid-19 are seen in the molecular biology laboratory of Cannizzaro Hospital (Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images)

Ontario confirms 266 new cases of COVID-19 today. There were 182 cases reported yesterday.

It’s a 0.8 per cent increase over yesterday’s total and the sixth straight day of less than 300 coronavirus cases in the province.

Nine more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,507.

Of those total deaths, 1,610 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,786 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 31,992 with 83 per cent considered resolved.

A total of 27,456 tests were completed yesterday and another 26,158 are still under investigation.

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
DEBRIS: #EBQEW approaching Cawthra, a piece of furniture is in the centre lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
Retweeted @cityoftoronto: Get out for fresh air and exercise but remember to practise #physicaldistancing. Throw a ball around, practice your voll…
Latest Weather
Read more