266 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario as deaths surpass 2,500
by News staff
Posted Jun 13, 2020 10:53 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 13, 2020 at 11:02 am EDT
Test tubes containing blood samples to detect the presence of Covid-19 are seen in the molecular biology laboratory of Cannizzaro Hospital (Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images)
Ontario confirms 266 new cases of COVID-19 today. There were 182 cases reported yesterday.
It’s a 0.8 per cent increase over yesterday’s total and the sixth straight day of less than 300 coronavirus cases in the province.
Nine more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,507.
Of those total deaths, 1,610 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,786 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.
The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 31,992 with 83 per cent considered resolved.
A total of 27,456 tests were completed yesterday and another 26,158 are still under investigation.