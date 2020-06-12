Winnipeg police defend kicking suspect during arrest, release video

Winnipeg police are defending their actions and reaching out to Indigenous leaders after a video surfaced showing officers kneeing and kicking a man during an arrest.

A blurry, 74-second video posted online shows three officers trying to turn a man on the ground over to handcuff him.

One officer knees the man in the back, another officer walks up and kicks the man, a taser is deployed and the man is soon is cuffs.

The Winnipeg Police Service has released a longer and clearer video taken from nearby security cameras that shows the man throwing what appears to be a handgun to the ground before police tackle him.

Police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray says police received reports of a man armed with a gun and metal pipe who was threatening people on a street, and officers responded appropriately.

Murray says the officers’ actions were aimed at handcuffing the suspect and getting his hands away from a knife in his waistband.

Flinn Nolan Dorian, 33, has been charged with several offences including possession of a weapon.

Murray says police Chief Danny Smyth has reached out to Indigenous leaders to discuss the arrest.

