Sienna Senior Living president, Lois Cormack, resigns over 'personal reasons'

The president of Sienna Senior Living, one of Canada’s largest private long-term care home providers, has announced her resignation.

In a statement released by the company on Friday, Lois Cormack says she is stepping down as President and CEO for “personal reasons”.

Cormack is the second high ranking executive to leave the company in the past week. Joanne Dykeman, the company’s former executive vice-president, was fired after the organization said she made inappropriate comments during a town hall with family members of residents at Woodbridge Vista.

Nitin Jain, the company’s Chief Financial Officer the past six years, has been named the new President and CEO.

Sienna also announced that former Sinai Health System CEO Joseph Mapa has been appointed to the Board of Directors to provide “additional health-care expertise.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc through a number of Sienna’s long-term care facilities with more than 225 residents having died in the GTA. The Canadian Armed Forces were called in to help manage outbreaks at two of its homes – Woodbridge Vista and Altamont Care Community – while the provincial government has stepped in to take over management of Camilla Care Community in Mississauga.

Scarborough Health Network announced Friday that as of June 8 it had now assumed temporary management at Altamont. Also on Friday, Toronto Public Health declared the coronavirus outbreak over at Altamont.

“There is no doubt this has been a tough time for our organization,” said Dino Chiesa, Chairman of the Board for Sienna. “Everyone is working around the clock trying to address the difficulties that have been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. But I want to assure you that we have a strong plan for moving forward.”

Sienna, along with fellow long-term care company Revera, was recently named in a $100 million class action lawsuit filed by families of residents who have died in their facilities.

Between them, Sienna and Revera operate more than 130 long-term care homes in Ontario.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,776 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities across the province.