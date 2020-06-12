Loading articles...

Scarborough shooting leaves man in serious condition

Last Updated Jun 12, 2020 at 9:50 pm EDT

A man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the area of Finch Avenue East and Markham Road just after 9 p.m.

Upon arrival they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victim to a trauma centre.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or what may have led up to the shooting at this time.

