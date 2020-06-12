Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Quebec police watchdog investigates RCMP-involved New Brunswick fatal shooting
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 12, 2020 11:44 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 12, 2020 at 11:58 pm EDT
MIRAMICHI, N.B. — Quebec’s police watchdog says it has been called in to investigate a report of an RCMP-involved fatal shooting of a man in New Brunswick.
The independent police investigation agency, the Bureau des enquetes independantes, says it has been told that Mounties responded to a report of a disturbed person in the Miramichi area on Friday night.
It says preliminary information indicates RCMP officers found the man armed with a knife in a building and used an electronic stun gun on him several times without success.
Investigators say the man was allegedly shot when he charged police, was given first aid and transported to hospital where he was declared dead.
It says eight people have been assigned to determine what happened.
New Brunswick RCMP were not immediately available for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2020.