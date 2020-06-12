Loading articles...

Police searching for Quebec teen last seen in Toronto

Police in Toronto are searching for a missing Quebec teen, Zachary Bruno. TPS/HO

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Quebec who is believed to be in the city.

Police say 16-year-old Zachary Bruno from Blainville, Quebec was last seen at the West Montreal Station on the morning of June 5 where he boarded a bus bound for Toronto.

He was last seen wearing a non-medical mask, black hoodie, black backpack and white sneakers.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

