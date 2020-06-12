Loading articles...

Police say Montreal woman tried to open various bank accounts in Toronto to defraud CERB program

A screenshot of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit website. CITYNEWS

A Montreal woman is facing charges after police allege she travelled to Toronto and tried to open various bank accounts in an attempt to take advantage of the federal Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

In a release police allege the woman “fraudulently attempted to open bank accounts with the intention to apply for Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).”

During their investigation police say they seized counterfeit identification from the woman.

On Thursday, Toronto police arrested Karina Riel, 40.

She’s facing charges of fraud under $5000, utter forged document, possess of identity document and impersonation.

