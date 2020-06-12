Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Overnight gun violence wounds 11, kills 1 in Philadelphia
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2020 9:14 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 12, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT
PHILADELPHIA — Several episodes of gunfire overnight in Philadelphia left a total of 11 people wounded and at least one person dead, police said Friday, calling the spate of violence a major concern.
At least one of the instances of violence may be gang-related, police said. A group of men jumped out of a car and opened fire on six people early Friday in the Tioga neighbourhood, and one person returned fire, authorities said.
Six people — five men and one woman — were injured and are described as stable, authorities said. Four drove themselves to hospitals.
Separately, a man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in northeast Philadelphia’s Juniata neighbourhood, police said.
Gunfire in the Kensington neighbourhood resulted in leg wounds to two people, authorities said. They were described as in stable condition.
And a shooting in the Fairmount neighbourhood, close to Philadelphia’s row of art museums, sent two men to the hospital, authorities said.