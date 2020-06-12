Ontario confirms 182 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily increase since late March

Ontario has confirmed 182 new cases of COVID-19 today, the lowest daily increase since late March. There were 203 cases reported yesterday.

This represents a 0.6 per cent increase of the total number of cases.

Eleven more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,498.

Of those total deaths, 1,606 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,776 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 31,726 with 82.5 per cent considered resolved.

There were 28,355 tests completed yesterday, a record number for the provincial government, and a total of 18,512 remain under investigation.

