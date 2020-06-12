Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario confirms 182 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily increase since late March
by News staff
Posted Jun 12, 2020 10:56 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 12, 2020 at 11:07 am EDT
The molecular biology laboratory of Cannizzaro Hospital in Catania during the analysis of biological samples to detect the presence of Covid-19 on May 22, 2020 in Catania, Italy. (Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images)
Ontario has confirmed 182 new cases of COVID-19 today, the lowest daily increase since late March. There were 203 cases reported yesterday.
This represents a 0.6 per cent increase of the total number of cases.
Eleven more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,498.
Of those total deaths, 1,606 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,776 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.
The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 31,726 with 82.5 per cent considered resolved.
There were 28,355 tests completed yesterday, a record number for the provincial government, and a total of 18,512 remain under investigation.
RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus