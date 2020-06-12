Loading articles...

No injuries after shooting incident near Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road area.

Police said they were called to the Dorney Court and Varna Drive area at around 5:42 a.m. for a report of gunfire.

Investigators said a person was sitting outside their home when a black-coloured vehicle approached and opened fire.

A bullet entered the home, but no injuries were reported.

It is not known how many rounds were fired, police said.

No other information has been released by investigators at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

