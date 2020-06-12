NewsAlert: Cineworld says $2.8-billion takeover of Cineplex if off

TORONTO — Cineworld PLC says it has terminated its $2.8-billion takeover of Canadian movie exhibitor Cineplex Inc. after “certain breaches” of the acquisition deal.

The U.K. cinema operator did not outline the specifics of what parts of the transaction it believes Cineplex ran afoul of, but the London-based company noted that Cineplex has denied any such breaches.

A representative for Cineplex could not be immediately reached for comment.

More coming.

The Canadian Press