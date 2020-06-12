Loading articles...

Nathan's: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Jun 12, 2020

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) _ Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jericho, New York-based company said it had profit of 76 cents.

The hot dog chain posted revenue of $21.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.4 million, or $3.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $103.3 million.

Nathan’s shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATH

The Associated Press

