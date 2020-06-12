Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
More businesses to open outside Toronto and Hamilton regions today
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 12, 2020 4:02 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 12, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
TORONTO — Most Ontario regions outside the Toronto and Hamilton area will be allowed to reopen more businesses today.
The second stage of the province’s reopening includes restaurant patios, hair salons and swimming pools.
Meanwhile, the limit on social gatherings will increase from five to 10 provincewide, but people must still stay two metres away from anyone outside their own household.
Child-care centres across Ontario will also be allowed to reopen, but it’s not yet clear how many will be able to implement new pandemic safety measures immediately.
The current pandemic restrictions will stay in place for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas, which have a high concentration of COVID-19 cases.
Border regions such as Windsor-Essex, Lambton County and Niagara, as well as Haldimand-Norfolk, which has seen an outbreak among migrant workers, will also not move to Stage 2 today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2020.
The Canadian Press
