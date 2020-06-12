Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Manhunt underway after Mississippi deputy shot, killed
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2020 7:32 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 12, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT
MENDENHALL, Miss. — Mississippi law enforcement are searching for an escaped inmate in the shooting death of a Simpson County sheriff’s deputy.
The deputy was shot Friday afternoon and flown to a hospital, WAPT-TV reported. Deputies said he later died.
The deputy’s name was not immediately released.
The shooting happened at a mental health centre in Mendenhall, WJTV-TV reported. Further details were not immediately released.
Law enforcement are searching for Joaquin Stevens Blackwell, an escaped inmate believed to be involved in the shooting.
Blackwell, of Magee, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.
