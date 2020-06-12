Manager at California casino tests positive for virus

CABAZON, Calif. — A manager at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Southern California has tested positive for the coronavirus, the resort said Friday.

The manager doesn’t have symptoms or direct contact with guests and has been told not to report to work until medically cleared to do so, the resort said in a statement.

Another 11 employees who interacted with the manager haven’t reported any symptoms but they are being tested for the virus and are also staying away from work for now.

The casino reopened in late May with required masks and temperature checks. It’s located in the community of Cabazon, about 15 miles (24 km) from Palm Springs.

The Associated Press