Toronto police officer among 10 charged in underage human-trafficking probe

Last Updated Jun 12, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say they’ve charged an officer and nine other men in an underage human-trafficking investigation.

Constable Peter Roberts, 49, of Toronto, and the others are facing a charge of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18.

They say an investigation into the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl started in November.

Investigators say they set out to find people who had paid for sexual services from the girl earlier this year.

The officer involved had 11 years of experience with the police service and worked in 51 Division.

The officer has been suspended with pay and will appear in court this month.

