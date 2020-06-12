Hooker Furniture: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Friday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $104.6 million in the period.

Hooker Furniture shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOFT

The Associated Press