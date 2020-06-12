Loading articles...

Fire breaks out on French submarine during renovations

Last Updated Jun 12, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

PARIS — Firefighters are battling a blaze on a French nuclear submarine that broke out Friday during renovation work.

The submarine’s nuclear reactor, nuclear fuel and weapons were removed five months ago to prepare for the renovations, so are not at risk from the blaze, according to an official with the regional maritime authority.

All workers and sailors aboard the submarine when the fire broke out in the Mediterranean port of Toulon were safely evacuated, the official said. Images published by local newspaper Var-Matin showed white smoke rising from the port.

The submarine, named Perle, is the most recent of France’s six Ruby-class nuclear attack submarines, and entered service in 1993, the official said.

Angela Charlton, The Associated Press

