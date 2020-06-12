Loading articles...

Male found dead with gunshot wounds inside vehicle: Peel police

A male was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle outside this Mississauga hotel on June 12, 2020. (BRYAN CAREY/CITYNEWS)

A male is dead after a shooting in Mississauga.

Peel police said they were called to the Monte Carlo Inn on Dundas Street East near The West Mall at around 8 a.m. on Friday.

The victim was found with gunshots wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim was located inside a vehicle.

No other information has been released by Peel police.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

