Loading articles...

Councillor Michael Ford released from hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

Last Updated Jun 12, 2020 at 3:38 pm EDT

Etobicoke councillor Michael Ford is seen in this video screen capture. TWITTER/Michael Ford

Toronto councillor Michael Ford says he has been discharged from hospital one day after being admitted for further coronavirus treatment.

Ford announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Ford confirmed he had been admitted to Humber River Hospital but noted that “overall, he is feeling well.”

On Friday, Ford posted a message on Twitter saying he had been discharged while thanking hospital staff for the care he received.

https://twitter.com/MichaelFordTO/status/1271509032491192323/photo/2

“I am now out of the hospital and at home continuing to self-isolate,” he said. “Although I am still experiencing some symptoms of COVID-19, I am doing well.”

“I have always admired our front-line health-care workers, but now even more than ever after this first-hand experience. You are true heroes and I thank you.”

Ford is currently the Ward 1 councillor for Etobicoke North and the nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 at Leslie collectors. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:07 AM
Good Friday morning’ Sun and cloud for #Toronto GTA today and a bit cooler. Today marks the start of a prolonged st…
Latest Weather
Read more