Councillor Michael Ford released from hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

Toronto councillor Michael Ford says he has been discharged from hospital one day after being admitted for further coronavirus treatment.

Ford announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Ford confirmed he had been admitted to Humber River Hospital but noted that “overall, he is feeling well.”

On Friday, Ford posted a message on Twitter saying he had been discharged while thanking hospital staff for the care he received.

“I am now out of the hospital and at home continuing to self-isolate,” he said. “Although I am still experiencing some symptoms of COVID-19, I am doing well.”

“I have always admired our front-line health-care workers, but now even more than ever after this first-hand experience. You are true heroes and I thank you.”

Ford is currently the Ward 1 councillor for Etobicoke North and the nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford.