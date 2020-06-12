Loading articles...

CMHC re-assessing policies through a racialized lens to eliminate discrimination

A for sale sign displays a sold home in a housing development in Ottawa on July 6, 2015. A new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggests more people are turning to alternative lenders, while the overall number of new mortgages slowed amid government interventions aimed at cooling the housing market. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says it will re-assess all of its policies and practices through a racialized lens in an effort to eliminate discrimination.

In a statement today, the federal housing agency says too few of its leaders are Black or Indigenous, none of whom is in senior management.

Among the changes it is making, CMHC says it will offer leadership training and professional development to support the progress of Black and racialized employees and provide mandatory anti-racism training for all staff.

It says it will also add specific targets for Black and racialized people among its people leaders and senior management.

The move comes amid a broader discussion regarding systemic racism sparked by the deal of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in the U.S.

The CMHC said racism isn’t limited to the intentional acts of bad people, but also includes unintentional and subtle acts. It also acknowledged its role in funding the forced resettlement of Black people, most notably from Halifax’s historic Africville and Hogan’s Alley in Vancouver.

“Racism has been built up and reinforced for centuries, whether against Black, Indigenous people or people of colour,” CMHC said.

“Only a sustained and focused effort will eliminate it.”

