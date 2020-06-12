Loading articles...

Cineworld says $2.8-billion takeover of Cineplex is off

Cineplex Odeon Theater at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto on Monday December 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Cineworld PLC says it has terminated its $2.8-billion takeover of Canadian movie exhibitor Cineplex Inc. after “certain breaches” of the acquisition deal.

The U.K. cinema operator did not outline the specifics of what parts of the transaction it believes Cineplex ran afoul of, but the London-based company noted that Cineplex has denied any such breaches.

A representative for Cineplex could not be immediately reached for comment.

More to come

