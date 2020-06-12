Loading articles...

Christopher & Banks: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 12, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) _ Christopher & Banks Corp. (CBKC) on Friday reported a loss of $17.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, were 45 cents per share.

The women’s clothing retailer posted revenue of $40.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 21 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 15 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBKC

The Associated Press

