Loading articles...

AG Mortgage Investment Trust: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 12, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $485 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $14.98 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $7.55 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $40.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.77. A year ago, they were trading at $15.76.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MITT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MITT

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Mississauga road, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:07 AM
Good Friday morning’ Sun and cloud for #Toronto GTA today and a bit cooler. Today marks the start of a prolonged st…
Latest Weather
Read more