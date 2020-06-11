Loading articles...

US wholesale prices rise 0.4% in May led by food and energy

Last Updated Jun 11, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo workers sort through tomatoes after they are washed before being inspected and packed, in Florida City, Fla. On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for January. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.4% in May, led by a gains in the cost of food and energy.

The Labor Department said Thursday that its Producer Price Index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, showed an increase after three straight months of declines. Those declines had reflected in part the steep drop in demand caused by government-ordered shutdowns to deal with the coronavirus.

The cost of food rose a sharp 6%. Food costs have been rising due to high demand from Americans cooking more at home, but also because of lost production following virus outbreaks at food processing facilities. Energy prices, which had fallen for three straight months, increased 4.5%.

Over the past year, wholesale prices have fallen 0.8%.

The report on wholesale prices followed news Wednesday that consumer prices at the retail level fell 0.1% in May, the third straight monthly decline.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press




Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
UPDATE: #EB401 east of Kipling, the left lane is still blocked with a collision. Slow from the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:01 AM
Some light showers right now (as of 7am June 11) in parts of the GTA. Won’t last long. Sun and cloud for the most p…
Latest Weather
Read more