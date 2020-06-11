Transat AT plans to resume flights and tour operations on July 23

MONTREAL — Transat AT Inc. says it plans to resume flights and tour operations starting on July 23.

The Montreal-based tour company that owns Air Transat says it will begin a gradual resumption of operations with plans for 23 international routes over the summer as well as some domestic operations.

Transat, which is in the process of being acquired by Air Canada, has suspended all of its flights since April 1 due to the pandemic and resulting border closures.

The announcement of the plan to resume flying came as Transat reported a loss of $179.5 million or $4.76 per diluted share in the quarter ended April 30 compared with a loss of $939,000 or two cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue in what was the company’s second quarter fell to $571.3 million compared with $897.4 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Transat says it lost $38.8 million or $1.03 per share for the quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $6.4 million or 17 cents per share in the same quarter a year ago.

