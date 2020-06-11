PVH: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
NEW YORK (AP) _ PVH Corp. (PVH) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.1 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $15.37. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.03 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.81 per share.
The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.
PVH shares have decreased 50% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has dropped 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $52.72, a fall of 41% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVH