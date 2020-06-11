Loading articles...

Private school principal in Brampton charged with sexual assault of student

Peel Regional Police logo. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

A 54-year-old man is facing charges following an investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a student at a Brampton private school.

Peel Regional Police say Sanjiv Kumar, who also goes by the name Sanjiv Dhawan, is facing one count each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The allegations involve a 16-year-old girl who attends the school where the accused was the principal.

Kumar has been released on bail and is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 24.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
WB QEW at Dorval - two right lanes are blocked with a transport truck on its side. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:08 PM
Yesterday was our 5th day of the year over 30 degrees in Toronto. We won't have another one of those for about a we…
Latest Weather
Read more