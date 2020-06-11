Private school principal in Brampton charged with sexual assault of student

A 54-year-old man is facing charges following an investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a student at a Brampton private school.

Peel Regional Police say Sanjiv Kumar, who also goes by the name Sanjiv Dhawan, is facing one count each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The allegations involve a 16-year-old girl who attends the school where the accused was the principal.

Kumar has been released on bail and is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 24.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.