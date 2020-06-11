Loading articles...

Michael Ford checks in to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Councillor Michael Ford has checked in to hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson from his office says Ford checked in to Humber River Hospital earlier today to have additional testing done, after experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Ford’s office says the hospital is monitoring his status, but overall, he is feeling well.

The nephew of premier Doug Ford went into self-isolation at his home after receiving a positive test Tuesday morning.

