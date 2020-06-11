Peel police investigating after young male shot

Peel police are investigating after a youth was shot early Thursday morning.

Police said they were alerted at around 1:12 a.m. that a young male had arrived at a Brampton hospital with gunshot wounds.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they are still trying to figure out where in the region he was shot.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.