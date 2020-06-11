Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Lululemon Q1 profit falls with many stores closed amid COVID-19 pandemic
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 11, 2020 5:45 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 11, 2020 at 5:58 pm EDT
The windows of a Lululemon Athletica store, normally furnished with mannequins showing off the outlet's popular yoga pants and athletic wear, are boarded up with black plywood as it remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Ottawa, on Friday, April 10, 2020. Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw its profit fall in the most recent quarter as many of its stores were temporarily closed "for a significant portion" of the period.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
VANCOUVER — Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw its profit fall in the most recent quarter as many of its stores were closed for a significant portion of the period.
The Vancouver-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its net income for the first quarter totalled $28.6 million or 22 cents per diluted share.
That’s down from $96.6 million or 74 cents per share for the same quarter in 2019.
Net revenue totalled $652 million for the quarter ended May 3 down from $782 million in the first quarter last year.
Analysts had expected net income to come in at $31.32 million or 23 cents per share with $688.40 million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Lululemon says about 60 per cent of its stores are now open globally after it had to temporarily shutter all its retail locations in mainland China in February, as well as all stores in North America, Europe and some Asia Pacific countries in March.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2020.