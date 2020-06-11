Loading articles...

Lakeridge Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Orchard Villa over

The Orchard Villa Retirement Community in Pickering. CITYNEWS

Lakeridge Health says the COVID-19 outbreak at Orchard Villa long-term care and retirement home is over.

The declaration comes after no new positive cases have been confirmed at the facility in the last two weeks.

Close to 80 residents of the home died as the virus swept through the facility, making it the highest publicly confirmed death toll at an Ontario long-term care home.

There are currently 155 residents with resolved cases at the home.

The outbreak was reported at Orchard Villa long-term care home on April 3 and at the retirement home on April 9. On April 21, Lakeridge Health stepped in to monitor and oversee the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Canadian Armed Forces were eventually called in on April 28 and subsequently produced a report that detailed a lack of cleanliness at Orchard Villa, specifically cockroach infestations, and reports of personal support workers and nurses not sitting up residents before feeding, hydrating or giving them medications leading to a high risk of choking or aspiration, including one incident “that appeared to have contributed to a patient death.”

Orchard Villa interim CEO Susan deRyk says the effects of the outbreak have been “devastating” for the entire community and will require a significant time to heal.

Families of residents at the home are calling for a criminal investigation into the handling of the outbreak at the facility.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 34 minutes ago
Retweeted @PeelPolice: ROAD CLOSURE: - There is no access through the four corners in @CityBrampton - Queen St is closed from George St to Theat…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:08 PM
Yesterday was our 5th day of the year over 30 degrees in Toronto. We won't have another one of those for about a we…
Latest Weather
Read more