Loading articles...

Japan court backs Karpeles conviction for data manipulation

Last Updated Jun 11, 2020 at 10:44 pm EDT

FILE - In this June 5, 2019, file photo, former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpeles attends a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, in Tokyo. A Japanese high court on Thursday, June 11, 2020 upheld a lower court’s decision that the French head of Mt. Gox, a Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange that went bankrupt after a massive hacking attack, was guilty of manipulating electronic data but not embezzlement. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

TOKYO — A Japanese high court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s decision that the French head of Mt. Gox, a Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange that went bankrupt after a massive hacking attack, was guilty of manipulating electronic data but not embezzlement.

The Tokyo District Court last year sentenced Mark Karpeles to two years and six months in prison, suspended for four years.

Karpeles, a French citizen, will not have to serve jail time. He says he is innocent and appealed to clear his name. He said he was not yet sure what he would do next.

Karpeles has insisted he did not pocketed client funds that went missing when Mt. Gox collapsed in 2014. He said he is not yet sure what he will do next.

“Today’s verdict was unfortunate, and I am reviewing its contents alongside my lawyers and will decide how to proceed from there in the coming days,” he said late Thursday.

Karpeles was arrested in August 2015 and spent 11 months in detention while awaiting trial in a case that drew global attention, as cryptocurrencies were then relatively new.

Prosecutors had demanded 10 years in prison for the initial charges, which included breach of trust.

In last year’s ruling, the district court said Karpeles had manipulated data to harm his clients. Karpeles’ defence team argued that prosecutors did not understand how cryptocurrency exchanges worked and were trying to pin the blame for a massive cybercrime on Karpeles, who was just a victim trying to protect his clients.

Karpeles, a computer prodigy with an interest in Japanese animation and games, moved to Japan in 2009.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 34 minutes ago
Retweeted @PeelPolice: ROAD CLOSURE: - There is no access through the four corners in @CityBrampton - Queen St is closed from George St to Theat…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:08 PM
Yesterday was our 5th day of the year over 30 degrees in Toronto. We won't have another one of those for about a we…
Latest Weather
Read more