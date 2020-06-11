Loading articles...

Funeral today for Regis Korchinski-Paquet, Toronto woman who fell from balcony

A memorial grows outside 100 High Park Ave for Regis Korchinski-Paquet. 680 NEWS/Michelle Mackey

A funeral will be held today for the Toronto woman who fell to her death from a balcony while police were in her home.

The lawyer for the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s family says they will hold a private viewing and funeral.

Knia Singh says a public memorial will occur once the details are finalized.

Korchinski-Paquet fell from her 24th-floor balcony in late May after officers responded to 911 calls from the home.

Her mother has said she told police she wanted her daughter sent to a mental health hospital in Toronto.

The family says Korchinski-Paquet was an avid gymnast as a child and loved dancing, music and singing.

“Regis started her day everyday by texting her siblings ‘Good Morning, I love you!”’ the family said in her obituary.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
WB Gardiner approaching Dufferin the right lane is blocked for construction
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:01 AM
Some light showers right now (as of 7am June 11) in parts of the GTA. Won’t last long. Sun and cloud for the most p…
Latest Weather
Read more