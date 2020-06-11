Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Federal prison chaplains escalate fight for collective agreement
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 11, 2020 7:00 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 11, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT
The Mission Correctional Institution in Mission, B.C. is pictured Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Federal prison chaplains are stepping up a bid to negotiate their first collective agreement to secure better wages and working conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
OTTAWA — Federal prison chaplains are stepping up a bid to negotiate their first collective agreement to secure better wages and working conditions.
The chaplains, who provide spiritual care to federal inmates across Canada, are applying to the government for conciliation to help reach an agreement.
The United Steelworkers union represents about 180 chaplains representing a variety of faiths and spiritual practices following a 2019 decision to unionize.
Negotiations for a deal began in February but chaplaincy services have since been curtailed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in federal prisons.
As a result, chaplains have been forced to turn to government-assistance programs for income support.
The union says chaplains have not seen improvements to wages and working conditions since at least 2016.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2020.