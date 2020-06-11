Loading articles...

It's getting harder and harder to stop disinformation

A man browses his smartphone as he walks in Philadelphia, on April 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s been a banner year for disinformation, and the past few weeks have been the worst of all. Coronavirus hoaxes and miracle cures are still circulating, but there’s also been a deluge of confusion, lies and misrepresentation around what’s happening at the protests that have taken over streets in almost every town and city in North America.

So how do you tell the real from the fake, especially when the misinformation is sometimes coming from traditional sources of authority? What are the most common hoaxes surrounding these protests? What’s the goal of them? And how close are these social media hoaxes getting to inciting real-life violence?

GUEST: Jane Lytvynenko, senior reporter, BuzzFeed News

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:00 AM
COLLISION: #EBGardiner east of Jameson. Right lane remains blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:06 AM
Good Thursday morning! It will be noticeably cooler and quieter today #Toronto GTA. Your full forecast at
Latest Weather
Read more